Brewing Bonds: The India International Coffee Festival Unveiled
The India International Coffee Festival (IICF) is set to take place in Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru in October 2024. Supported by the Coffee Board of India, the festival will feature diverse events, competitions, and workshops, showcasing coffee culture and innovation, while promoting networking opportunities among industry professionals and enthusiasts.
The India International Coffee Festival (IICF), hailed as the largest multi-city coffee celebration in India, promises a vibrant showcase of the nation's rich coffee culture. Supported by the Coffee Board of India, the festival will unfold in Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, culminating in December 2024, as it aims to elevate India as a global coffee hub.
With preliminary events scheduled in October 2024, the IICF will attract a wide array of participants, including industry professionals, coffee enthusiasts, and the general public. Attendees can look forward to a comprehensive celebration featuring workshops, competitions, and specialty coffee showcases that highlight the artistry and diversity of coffee.
As D.M. Purnesh of the Specialty Coffee Association of India states, the festival provides an unparalleled opportunity for the coffee community to unite in exploring creative skills and shaping future industry trends. The IICF is poised to leave an indelible mark on the global coffee calendar with its dynamic events designed to celebrate and innovate within the coffee industry.
