Controversy Over Renaming Sealdah Station Sparks Debates

Chandra Bose critiques BJP's proposal to rename Sealdah station after Syama Prasad Mookerjee, arguing it contradicts West Bengal's secular values. He characterizes Mookerjee as a divisive figure, while TMC's Kunal Ghosh suggests Swami Vivekananda as a more fitting namesake, citing his historical significance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 03-10-2024 20:56 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 20:56 IST
  Country: India
  • India

Chandra Bose, the grandnephew of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, has voiced disapproval over BJP MP Samik Bhattacharya's proposal to rename Sealdah railway station after Syama Prasad Mookerjee, criticizing it as contradictory to the inclusive and secular ideology of West Bengal.

Bose emphasized respect for Mookerjee's contributions as an educationist but criticized his political stance, labeling him the 'divider of Bengal.' Meanwhile, TMC leader Kunal Ghosh advocated for the station to be renamed after Swami Vivekananda, citing the historic reception he received there after his Chicago speech in 1893.

Bhattacharya had earlier appealed to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, highlighting Mookerjee's role in aiding refugees during the Partition, which Bose argues overshadows the communal aspects of his political legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

