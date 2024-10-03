Left Menu

Union Cabinet Elevates Five Indian Languages to Classical Status

The Union Cabinet has granted Marathi, Pali, Prakrit, Assamese, and Bengali the status of classical languages. This decision, aligned with the government's cultural philosophy, is expected to enhance national pride, create academic and research opportunities, and generate jobs in archiving and digital media.

The Union Cabinet has approved a significant measure to recognize Marathi, Pali, Prakrit, Assamese, and Bengali as classical languages, echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of cultural pride and heritage appreciation.

This decision underscores the government's commitment to honoring India's diverse linguistic heritage. Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw described it as a historic move that aligns with the NDA government's cultural philosophy.

The proposal, initially presented by the Maharashtra government in 2013, was examined by the Linguistics Experts Committee. The recognition is expected to boost employment in academic and research fields, along with archiving and digital media sectors.

