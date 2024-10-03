Union Cabinet Elevates Five Indian Languages to Classical Status

The Union Cabinet has approved a significant measure to recognize Marathi, Pali, Prakrit, Assamese, and Bengali as classical languages, echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of cultural pride and heritage appreciation.

This decision underscores the government's commitment to honoring India's diverse linguistic heritage. Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw described it as a historic move that aligns with the NDA government's cultural philosophy.

The proposal, initially presented by the Maharashtra government in 2013, was examined by the Linguistics Experts Committee. The recognition is expected to boost employment in academic and research fields, along with archiving and digital media sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)