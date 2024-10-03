Left Menu

Bengali Joins the Elite Club of Classical Languages

The Indian government has granted Bengali classical language status, marking a significant cultural milestone for the Bengali community. The West Bengal government conducted extensive research to support its bid, aligning with PM Modi's philosophy of valuing cultural heritage. This recognition opens doors to academic opportunities.

Updated: 03-10-2024 21:28 IST
Bengali has been granted classical language status by the Union Cabinet, a move welcomed by many as a cultural milestone. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her delight, emphasizing the state's rigorous efforts in securing this recognition by submitting comprehensive research to the government.

This decision, taken during a Union Cabinet meeting led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, also classified Marathi, Pali, Prakrit, and Assamese as classical languages. The designation aims to preserve and honor the literary and cultural heritage of these languages, often seen as custodians of India's ancient cultural identity.

According to Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, the classification resonates with the current government's value system that takes pride in Indian cultural heritage. It is expected to generate employment in educational and research sectors, further advocating for the continued celebration of these languages.

