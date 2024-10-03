Left Menu

Marathi Gains Classical Language Status: A Milestone for India's Cultural Heritage

The Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has granted classical language status to Marathi and four other languages. This recognition fulfills a longstanding demand, highlighting Marathi's cultural significance. The status is expected to boost employment in academic and research fields, and preserve ancient texts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-10-2024 22:27 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 22:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development ahead of Maharashtra Assembly elections, the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, granted classical language status to Marathi and four other languages. The decision fulfills a decade-long demand from states and acknowledges the rich contribution of these languages to India's cultural heritage.

Prime Minister Modi hailed the recognition, stating, "Marathi is India's pride." Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and other regional leaders applauded the move, which is expected to create employment opportunities in education and research and boost efforts in archiving and preserving ancient texts.

The decision follows years of advocacy by the Maharashtra government, which had consistently lobbied for Marathi's classical status, citing its antiquity and literary tradition. This acknowledgment also comes after significant political negotiations and deliberations within the central government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

