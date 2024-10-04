BookMyShow Fights Coldplay Ticket Scalping with FIR

In a move against unauthorized ticket sales for Coldplay's upcoming concert in India, BookMyShow has lodged an FIR with Mumbai Police targeting unknown scalpers. This legal action follows reports of black marketing for the band's January 2025 performances at Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium.

The FIR, filed on October 2, 2024, highlights illegal ticket resale via digital and social platforms. It marks BookMyShow's proactive efforts to curb scalping, emphasizing no tickets should be bought from third parties. Concerns were raised after receiving suspicious ticket purchase requests and messages promising secure tickets for recipients.

Mumbai Police have opened a case under the IT Act and BNS Act sections to investigate further. BookMyShow, remaining resolute against ticket scalping, is poised to cancel tickets sold unethically. The company asserts its opposition to unauthorized reselling, aiming to safeguard legitimate ticket purchases and assist the ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)