BookMyShow Fights Coldplay Ticket Scalping with FIR

BookMyShow has filed an FIR in Mumbai against unknown scalpers amid black ticketing of Coldplay's 2025 concert in India. The case addresses illegal ticket sales and urges action against unauthorized resellers. The company is also considering canceling unethically sold tickets and monitoring further illicit activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-10-2024 10:00 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 10:00 IST
BookMyShow Fights Coldplay Ticket Scalping with FIR
Coldplay band (Photo/X@coldplay). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a move against unauthorized ticket sales for Coldplay's upcoming concert in India, BookMyShow has lodged an FIR with Mumbai Police targeting unknown scalpers. This legal action follows reports of black marketing for the band's January 2025 performances at Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium.

The FIR, filed on October 2, 2024, highlights illegal ticket resale via digital and social platforms. It marks BookMyShow's proactive efforts to curb scalping, emphasizing no tickets should be bought from third parties. Concerns were raised after receiving suspicious ticket purchase requests and messages promising secure tickets for recipients.

Mumbai Police have opened a case under the IT Act and BNS Act sections to investigate further. BookMyShow, remaining resolute against ticket scalping, is poised to cancel tickets sold unethically. The company asserts its opposition to unauthorized reselling, aiming to safeguard legitimate ticket purchases and assist the ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

