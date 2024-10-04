Spirituality for Global Unity: President Murmu's Call for Peace and Education

President Droupadi Murmu highlighted the urgent need for peace and unity globally, as she addressed a four-day summit focused on 'Spirituality for Clean and Healthy Society' at the Brahma Kumaris headquarters in Mount Abu. She stressed that as human values decline, the importance of peace increases.

Murmu urged individuals to act as trustees of the earth, advocating for unity in tackling global challenges like climate change. She referenced India's initiative to plant 140 crore saplings to combat climate change and stressed the importance of spirituality as a path to inner strength and societal positivity.

Later, during her visit to Mangarh Dham, Murmu spoke on the transformative power of education, insisting that it paves the way for personal and national development. She recalled her own educational journey and encouraged parents to ensure their children's education, as she asserted it's a key element in societal progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)