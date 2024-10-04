Left Menu

Spirituality for Global Unity: President Murmu's Call for Peace and Education

President Droupadi Murmu emphasized the growing importance of peace and unity amid global unrest. At a summit on spirituality, she urged planting saplings for climate, highlighted spirituality's role for inner strength, and stressed education as key to progress during her visit to Rajasthan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 04-10-2024 19:55 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 19:55 IST
Spirituality for Global Unity: President Murmu's Call for Peace and Education
President Droupadi Murmu
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu highlighted the urgent need for peace and unity globally, as she addressed a four-day summit focused on 'Spirituality for Clean and Healthy Society' at the Brahma Kumaris headquarters in Mount Abu. She stressed that as human values decline, the importance of peace increases.

Murmu urged individuals to act as trustees of the earth, advocating for unity in tackling global challenges like climate change. She referenced India's initiative to plant 140 crore saplings to combat climate change and stressed the importance of spirituality as a path to inner strength and societal positivity.

Later, during her visit to Mangarh Dham, Murmu spoke on the transformative power of education, insisting that it paves the way for personal and national development. She recalled her own educational journey and encouraged parents to ensure their children's education, as she asserted it's a key element in societal progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

 South Korea
2
Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

 Global
3
Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

 United States
4
India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024