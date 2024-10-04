Rajinikanth Expresses Gratitude Post-Hospitalization

Tamil cinema icon Rajinikanth has extended his gratitude to political leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, fellow actors, fans, and the media for their support during his brief hospitalization.

In a social media post on 'X', the superstar thanked the Prime Minister for personally inquiring about his health. Rajinikanth also expressed appreciation for Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, Chief Minister M K Stalin, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, and AIADMK's Edappadi K Palaniswami, alongside his fellow actors and fans.

Admitted to Apollo Hospitals on September 30, Rajinikanth underwent a non-surgical transcatheter procedure before being discharged on October 3. Following his discharge, he thanked all those who wished him a speedy recovery, emphasizing his gratitude towards his supporters whom he likened to gods.

(With inputs from agencies.)