European Allies Vow Increased Support for Ukraine Amid New Sanctions on Russia

European ministers vowed to increase aid for Ukraine and weigh further sanctions on Russia following a recent meeting in Madrid. Representatives from Ukraine's main European allies, including Spain, Germany, France, Italy, Britain, and Poland, called for an immediate ceasefire, pushing for a balanced peace process.

The allies expressed readiness to enhance political, military, and humanitarian support for Kyiv, urging Russia to end the conflict. Any potential peace agreement should provide solid security guarantees for Ukraine. The European bloc made clear it would resist any restrictions on Ukraine's defense capabilities.

Marking the anniversary of Ukraine's Bucha recapture, attendees committed to prosecuting war crimes and proposed a special court for accountability. In addition, European leaders considered using frozen Russian assets as financing for aid, reflecting ongoing demands for accountability and reparations from Moscow.

(With inputs from agencies.)