Mohan Bhagwat Calls for Progressive Hindu Nation Transformation
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat emphasized the transformation of India into a more progressive Hindu nation, advocating for a stronger, more formidable entity. During his visit to Baran, Rajasthan, he discussed societal connections and participated in a tree-planting initiative to promote environmental stewardship.
Mohan Bhagwat, the chief of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), reiterated his vision of a progressive India, while addressing volunteers during his Baran visit in Rajasthan. Bhagwat called for the transformation of India into a formidable Hindu nation.
Elaborating on the need for societal engagement with the RSS, Bhagwat encouraged citizens to connect and transform relationships from strangers to volunteers. This, he suggested, would ensure a robust societal movement.
Demonstrating environmental commitment, Bhagwat took part in a tree-planting initiative, where 51 saplings were planted near the Shiv temple. The volunteers pledged to care for the saplings as a sign of their dedication to environmental causes.
