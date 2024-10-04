Mohan Bhagwat Calls for Progressive Hindu Nation Transformation

Mohan Bhagwat, the chief of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), reiterated his vision of a progressive India, while addressing volunteers during his Baran visit in Rajasthan. Bhagwat called for the transformation of India into a formidable Hindu nation.

Elaborating on the need for societal engagement with the RSS, Bhagwat encouraged citizens to connect and transform relationships from strangers to volunteers. This, he suggested, would ensure a robust societal movement.

Demonstrating environmental commitment, Bhagwat took part in a tree-planting initiative, where 51 saplings were planted near the Shiv temple. The volunteers pledged to care for the saplings as a sign of their dedication to environmental causes.

