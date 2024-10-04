Naidu Marks Grand Ritual at Tirumala Amidst Allegations
Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu presented silk robes to Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala during Brahmotsavams. Accompanied by his wife, he received blessings and released the 2025 TTD calendar. Allegations against the previous government regarding temple laddus are now under investigation by a Special Team appointed by the Supreme Court.
- Country:
- India
On Friday, Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu offered 'Pattu Vastralu' (silk robes) to Lord Venkateswara Swamy at Tirumala Hills during the Brahmotsavams.
Joining him was his wife, Bhuvaneswari, as they received a warm welcome. The visit coincided with his first since accusing the previous government of using substandard ingredients in temple laddus, allegations that the Supreme Court has ordered to be investigated by a Special Team.
Addressing the gathering, Naidu encouraged preserving the temple's sanctity and supporting TTD's activities. Security and logistical preparations are enhanced for the annual event drawing massive pilgrim attendance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
