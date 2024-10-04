Left Menu

Naidu Marks Grand Ritual at Tirumala Amidst Allegations

Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu presented silk robes to Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala during Brahmotsavams. Accompanied by his wife, he received blessings and released the 2025 TTD calendar. Allegations against the previous government regarding temple laddus are now under investigation by a Special Team appointed by the Supreme Court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tirupati | Updated: 04-10-2024 21:30 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 21:30 IST
Naidu Marks Grand Ritual at Tirumala Amidst Allegations
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu offered 'Pattu Vastralu' (silk robes) to Lord Venkateswara Swamy at Tirumala Hills during the Brahmotsavams.

Joining him was his wife, Bhuvaneswari, as they received a warm welcome. The visit coincided with his first since accusing the previous government of using substandard ingredients in temple laddus, allegations that the Supreme Court has ordered to be investigated by a Special Team.

Addressing the gathering, Naidu encouraged preserving the temple's sanctity and supporting TTD's activities. Security and logistical preparations are enhanced for the annual event drawing massive pilgrim attendance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

 South Korea
2
Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

 Global
3
Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

 United States
4
India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024