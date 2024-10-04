Naidu Marks Grand Ritual at Tirumala Amidst Allegations

On Friday, Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu offered 'Pattu Vastralu' (silk robes) to Lord Venkateswara Swamy at Tirumala Hills during the Brahmotsavams.

Joining him was his wife, Bhuvaneswari, as they received a warm welcome. The visit coincided with his first since accusing the previous government of using substandard ingredients in temple laddus, allegations that the Supreme Court has ordered to be investigated by a Special Team.

Addressing the gathering, Naidu encouraged preserving the temple's sanctity and supporting TTD's activities. Security and logistical preparations are enhanced for the annual event drawing massive pilgrim attendance.

