Anniversaries of Trauma: Jewish Communities Unite Amid Rising Tensions

The Jewish community in Pittsburgh is bracing for the first anniversary of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel, which arrives amid the emotionally charged Jewish High Holy Days. This period also coincides with the grim remembrance of the 2018 massacre at the Tree of Life synagogue that claimed 11 lives.

Local leaders, including Rabbi Seth Adelson, recognize the profound trauma these events have inflicted but emphasize solidarity. They draw parallels between the assaults, noting that both targeted Jewish sanctuaries, sparking increased antisemitism globally. Recent incidents in Pittsburgh reflect the growing tension, with community members reporting heightened insecurity.

Despite internal divisions over Israeli policies, many Jews advocate for peace and security. The community is striving to maintain dialogue, as leaders like Rabbi Amy Bardack underscore the need to navigate ideological differences with compassion and resilience.

