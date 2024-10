Enhancing Devotion: Naidu's Tirumala Temple Innovations

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu praised improvements in the quality of laddu prasadam at the Lord Venkateswara temple, Tirumala, urging that this standard be maintained, according to an official statement released on Saturday.

In a review meeting with the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) officials, Naidu instructed that only top-tier ingredients should be used in preparing sacred prasadams, following past accusations of adulterated ghee usage under the previous regime, which were denied by former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Naidu also called for a reduction in VIP culture at the temple, recommended simple spiritual decorations, suggested taking devotees' feedback seriously, and proposed an increase in forest coverage on Tirumala hills. He inaugurated a centralized kitchen and launched the TTD's 2025 calendar and diary.

