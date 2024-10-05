Vice President Urges Media Against Misinformation
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar urged the media to combat anti-national narratives and misinformation, emphasizing its role as a bridge between policymakers and the public. He stressed the need for critical editorial space and suggested leveraging technology to counter fake narratives.
- India
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has called on the media to actively oppose anti-national narratives and misinformation, highlighting his concern over short-lived events dominating headlines.
Addressing an audience at a Pratidin Media Network event, he emphasized that the media should serve as a bridge between policymakers and the public, warning against partisan interests that undermine national interests.
Dhankhar voiced concerns over the diminishing critical editorial space and advocated for the use of technology, like machine learning, to counteract misinformation effectively.
