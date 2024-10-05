Vice President Urges Media Against Misinformation

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has called on the media to actively oppose anti-national narratives and misinformation, highlighting his concern over short-lived events dominating headlines.

Addressing an audience at a Pratidin Media Network event, he emphasized that the media should serve as a bridge between policymakers and the public, warning against partisan interests that undermine national interests.

Dhankhar voiced concerns over the diminishing critical editorial space and advocated for the use of technology, like machine learning, to counteract misinformation effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)