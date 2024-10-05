Durga Puja: The Heartbeat of Bengali Culture
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee emphasized that Durga Puja is vital to Bengali identity, art, and heritage. She inaugurated several pujas in Kolkata, highlighting the festivity's significance for community spirit. Banerjee also extended wishes on the occasion of Tritiya, celebrating the annual anticipation.
In a heartfelt assertion, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee declared that Durga Puja is much more than a festival for Bengalis—it's the essence of the community's identity, art, and cultural heritage.
Amid the rhythmic beats of 'dhaak' and the resonant chants of conch shells, Banerjee inaugurated ten Durga Pujas across south Kolkata, emphasizing the unifying spirit these pandals represent.
Additionally, Banerjee conveyed festive greetings on Tritiya, noting the worldwide anticipation among Bengalis for the upcoming main festivities as she has inaugurated numerous pujas both physically and virtually.
