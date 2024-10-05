Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Firecracker Factory Owner and Son Die in Fatal Accident

A tragic accident claimed the lives of a firecracker factory owner, Chand Babu, and his son, Aashiyaan, while cutting a gunpowder-laced rope. The spark ignited gunpowder on their clothes, causing fatal burns. Authorities are investigating the incident as police examine the circumstances of the accident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Fatehpur | Updated: 05-10-2024 18:24 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 18:24 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Firecracker Factory Owner and Son Die in Fatal Accident
crackers
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, a firecracker factory owner and his teenage son have died following a fatal accident involving a gunpowder-laced rope.

The incident, confirmed by Fatehpur Superintendent of Police Dhawal Jaiswal, occurred when Chand Babu and his 15-year-old son, Aashiyaan, were cutting a gunpowder-laden rope in their field.

A spark set off the explosive material on their clothes, inflicting severe burns and leading to their deaths. Local authorities are conducting a full investigation into the accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global
2
Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

 India
3
Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

 Global
4
False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024