Tragedy Strikes: Firecracker Factory Owner and Son Die in Fatal Accident
A tragic accident claimed the lives of a firecracker factory owner, Chand Babu, and his son, Aashiyaan, while cutting a gunpowder-laced rope. The spark ignited gunpowder on their clothes, causing fatal burns. Authorities are investigating the incident as police examine the circumstances of the accident.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Fatehpur | Updated: 05-10-2024 18:24 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 18:24 IST
In a tragic turn of events, a firecracker factory owner and his teenage son have died following a fatal accident involving a gunpowder-laced rope.
The incident, confirmed by Fatehpur Superintendent of Police Dhawal Jaiswal, occurred when Chand Babu and his 15-year-old son, Aashiyaan, were cutting a gunpowder-laden rope in their field.
A spark set off the explosive material on their clothes, inflicting severe burns and leading to their deaths. Local authorities are conducting a full investigation into the accident.
