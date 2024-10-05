Tragedy Strikes: Firecracker Factory Owner and Son Die in Fatal Accident

In a tragic turn of events, a firecracker factory owner and his teenage son have died following a fatal accident involving a gunpowder-laced rope.

The incident, confirmed by Fatehpur Superintendent of Police Dhawal Jaiswal, occurred when Chand Babu and his 15-year-old son, Aashiyaan, were cutting a gunpowder-laden rope in their field.

A spark set off the explosive material on their clothes, inflicting severe burns and leading to their deaths. Local authorities are conducting a full investigation into the accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)