Bridging Cultures: India-Nigeria Youth Connects for a Prosperous Future

A collective of young individuals from India and Nigeria came together on Saturday to deliberate on matters of cultural exchange, entrepreneurship, and women empowerment, aiming to strengthen the historic relationship between the two nations, according to officials.

The event, called the India-Nigeria Youth Connect virtual conference, was convened by ChakBal Group alongside the Nigerian High Commission. Ahmad Tijani O Lawal, Nigeria's Charge D'Affaires, spoke on the importance of leveraging shared histories to enhance collaboration among the two countries' youth.

Rekha Sharma, Secretary General of the Nigeria India Business Council, highlighted economic sectors like technology, agriculture, and education as avenues to empower youth entrepreneurs. Meanwhile, Ashish Chauhan of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad underscored the importance of educational reforms and exchange programs in strengthening bilateral ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)