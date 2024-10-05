M Ramachandran: The Iconic Voice of All India Radio Passes Away

M Ramachandran, the former radio voice that resonated through Indian households, has died at 89, following age-related ailments, according to family reports.

Renowned for his distinctive voice and captivating presentation, Ramachandran was a cherished figure among Malayalees in the 1980s and 1990s—an era considered the golden age of radio broadcasting.

Before his radio career, he was with the Kerala State Electricity Board. He then joined Akashavani's New Delhi unit early on, later moving to the regional unit. Beyond regular news, he hosted 'Kauthuka Varthakal', a special segment on intriguing global news. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan praised his unique presentation skills in his condolence message.

(With inputs from agencies.)