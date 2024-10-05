For Anna, For All: A Movement for Workplace Wellness
The All India Professionals' Congress launched a campaign called 'For Anna, For All: Workplace Wellness' to address workplace stress. Inspired by the death of 26-year-old Anna Sebastian from work stress, the initiative seeks to improve working conditions across India, involving experts and public consultations to draft guidelines.
- Country:
- India
The All India Professionals' Congress has initiated a nationwide campaign aimed at enhancing workplace wellness for professionals, announced on Saturday by chairman Praveen Chakravarty.
Dubbed 'For Anna, For All: Workplace Wellness', the campaign follows a pledge by Rahul Gandhi to tackle stressful and toxic work environments after the tragic death of Anna Sebastian, which prompted her parents to advocate for change.
The campaign, structured as a multi-phase initiative, focuses on improving working conditions. It's rooted in collaborative efforts involving expert guidelines, public consultations, and parliament discussions to push for legally enforced healthier workplace standards.
(With inputs from agencies.)
