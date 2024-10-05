Left Menu

For Anna, For All: A Movement for Workplace Wellness

The All India Professionals' Congress launched a campaign called 'For Anna, For All: Workplace Wellness' to address workplace stress. Inspired by the death of 26-year-old Anna Sebastian from work stress, the initiative seeks to improve working conditions across India, involving experts and public consultations to draft guidelines.

For Anna, For All: A Movement for Workplace Wellness
The All India Professionals' Congress has initiated a nationwide campaign aimed at enhancing workplace wellness for professionals, announced on Saturday by chairman Praveen Chakravarty.

Dubbed 'For Anna, For All: Workplace Wellness', the campaign follows a pledge by Rahul Gandhi to tackle stressful and toxic work environments after the tragic death of Anna Sebastian, which prompted her parents to advocate for change.

The campaign, structured as a multi-phase initiative, focuses on improving working conditions. It's rooted in collaborative efforts involving expert guidelines, public consultations, and parliament discussions to push for legally enforced healthier workplace standards.

