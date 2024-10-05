Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh to Honor Gond Queen with Rs 100-Crore Memorial

The Madhya Pradesh cabinet has approved a project worth Rs 100-crore to build a memorial and garden in honor of Gond queen Rani Durgavati, marking her 500th birth anniversary. Additionally, a Jain Welfare Board will be established to support educational initiatives for Jain community youth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Damoh | Updated: 05-10-2024 23:22 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 23:22 IST
Madhya Pradesh to Honor Gond Queen with Rs 100-Crore Memorial
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, the Madhya Pradesh cabinet has given the green light to develop a Rs 100-crore memorial and garden dedicated to Rani Durgavati, queen of the Gond kingdom. This decision aligns with the 500th birth anniversary of the renowned warrior queen.

The cabinet, under Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, also approved the formation of a Jain Welfare Board. This board will focus on the educational welfare of the state's Jain community, particularly in regions like the western Madhya Pradesh borders.

The Rani Durgavati memorial project is set to take shape on a 24-acre site on Madan Mahal hill in Jabalpur. The project aims to celebrate the queen's legacy, remembered for her defense against the Mughal Empire in the 16th century.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global
2
Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

 India
3
Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

 Global
4
False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024