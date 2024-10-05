Madhya Pradesh to Honor Gond Queen with Rs 100-Crore Memorial

In a significant move, the Madhya Pradesh cabinet has given the green light to develop a Rs 100-crore memorial and garden dedicated to Rani Durgavati, queen of the Gond kingdom. This decision aligns with the 500th birth anniversary of the renowned warrior queen.

The cabinet, under Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, also approved the formation of a Jain Welfare Board. This board will focus on the educational welfare of the state's Jain community, particularly in regions like the western Madhya Pradesh borders.

The Rani Durgavati memorial project is set to take shape on a 24-acre site on Madan Mahal hill in Jabalpur. The project aims to celebrate the queen's legacy, remembered for her defense against the Mughal Empire in the 16th century.

(With inputs from agencies.)