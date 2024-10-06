Left Menu

Karan Johar Clears the Air: No Rift with Vasan Bala Over 'Jigra'

Producer Karan Johar addresses assumptions made from director Vasan Bala's remarks about their latest film, 'Jigra'. Responding to rumors, Johar reassures that Bala remains a valued collaborator and advises social media users to consume entire interviews before forming conclusions. 'Jigra' stars Alia Bhatt and releases on October 11.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-10-2024 11:46 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 11:46 IST
Karan Johar Clears the Air: No Rift with Vasan Bala Over 'Jigra'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Producer Karan Johar has called on social media users to listen to complete interviews instead of jumping to conclusions after comments by Vasan Bala, director of Johar's latest production 'Jigra', went viral.

Rumors of a dispute emerged after Johar reportedly sent a roughly drafted script to leading actress Alia Bhatt without Bala's consent. Johar took to Instagram to address the misinterpretation of Bala's comments.

Despite the confusion, Johar emphasized that Bala remains one of his most talented collaborators. 'Jigra', featuring Alia Bhatt, is set for release on October 11.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global
2
Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

 India
3
Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

 Global
4
False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024