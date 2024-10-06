Karan Johar Clears the Air: No Rift with Vasan Bala Over 'Jigra'
Producer Karan Johar addresses assumptions made from director Vasan Bala's remarks about their latest film, 'Jigra'. Responding to rumors, Johar reassures that Bala remains a valued collaborator and advises social media users to consume entire interviews before forming conclusions. 'Jigra' stars Alia Bhatt and releases on October 11.
Producer Karan Johar has called on social media users to listen to complete interviews instead of jumping to conclusions after comments by Vasan Bala, director of Johar's latest production 'Jigra', went viral.
Rumors of a dispute emerged after Johar reportedly sent a roughly drafted script to leading actress Alia Bhatt without Bala's consent. Johar took to Instagram to address the misinterpretation of Bala's comments.
Despite the confusion, Johar emphasized that Bala remains one of his most talented collaborators. 'Jigra', featuring Alia Bhatt, is set for release on October 11.
