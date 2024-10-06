Bollywood Stars Celebrate Makeup Maestro Mickey Contractor's Birthday
Bollywood celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kajol expressed their heartfelt wishes on Instagram to celebrate renowned makeup artist Mickey Contractor's birthday. Mickey's illustrious career spans nearly 30 years, working with famous actresses. Meanwhile, Kareena prepares for 'Singham Again', and Kajol gears up for 'Do Patti' and 'Maharani'.
- Country:
- India
As renowned makeup artist Mickey Contractor turned a year older on Sunday, several top Bollywood celebrities marked the occasion with heartfelt messages. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kajol, and others took to social media to wish the maestro. Kareena shared a nostalgic movie still on her Instagram story, accompanied by a touching birthday message.
Alongside Mickey's photo, Kareena wrote, "Maestro no one like you. Happy birthday my micks...@mickeycontractor." Kajol also paid tribute, sharing a personal picture with Contractor and writing, "Happy happy birthday to the maestro of makeup @mickeycontractor.. love u so so very much.."
Over his nearly 30-year career, Mickey Contractor has worked with a spectrum of actresses, from the legendary Kajol and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, and the emerging Ananya Panday. On the professional front, Kareena is set to appear in Rohit Shetty's action-packed 'Singham Again', featuring a power-packed cast, while Kajol anticipates her roles in 'Do Patti' and 'Maharani'.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rashid Khan Sets Record with Birthday Bowling Masterclass in ODI Victory
Filmmaker Atlee Celebrates Birthday: Varun Dhawan's Heartfelt Note and Upcoming 'Baby John' Release
Malayalam Film Legends Celebrate Madhu's 91st Birthday
Deepika Padukone Shares Hilarious Motherhood Journey on Instagram
Altaf Hussain Calls for Unity Against Oppression on 71st Birthday Event