Star-Studded Affair: Anand Pandit's 62nd Birthday Bash

Bollywood luminaries gathered in Mumbai to celebrate producer Anand Pandit's 62nd birthday bash. Among the attendees were stars like Ajay Devgn, Rajkummar Rao, and Neil Nitin Mukesh, who added a touch of glamour and style to the event. The party was a notable gathering of the Indian film industry's finest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-12-2025 10:41 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 10:41 IST
Ajay Devgn, Rajkummar Rao and Neil Nitin Mukesh at Anand Pandit birthday bash (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Bollywood producer and distributor Anand Pandit hosted a lavish party in Mumbai to celebrate his 62nd birthday, drawing a multitude of Bollywood stars. The guest list boasted prominent names such as Ajay Devgn, Neil Nitin Mukesh, and Rajkummar Rao, all gracing the occasion with their presence.

Ajay Devgn, known for his roles in hits like 'Drishyam,' was spotted in a casual black shirt and pants, posing alongside the birthday celebrant for the paparazzi. Rising talent Rajkummar Rao also made a stylish entrance, donning an all-black ensemble complemented by a fashionable beanie cap.

Neil Nitin Mukesh made a notable impression clad in a sophisticated suit, while veteran actor Jeetendra arrived with his son, Tusshar Kapoor. The star-studded affair also saw the likes of Jackie Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and other notable figures from the Indian film industry, making it a memorable evening filled with glamour.

(With inputs from agencies.)

