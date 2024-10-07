Shining Light on Diwali: A Child's Guide to Inclusivity and Tradition
A new children's book by Chhavi Arya Bhargava, part of the 'A Kids Book About' series, aims to educate children about Diwali. Highlighting themes of inclusivity and cultural heritage, it seeks to bridge divides by teaching the festival's significance and its universal messages of unity and understanding.
A new children's book from Indian-American author Chhavi Arya Bhargava aims to shed light on Diwali, focusing on inclusivity and cultural heritage. Titled 'A Kids Book About Diwali', the book is part of a popular series by A Kids Co. designed to help parents and educators engage kids in meaningful conversations on diverse topics.
Bhargava stated that her inspiration for writing about Diwali was the desire to create a connection for every child, regardless of their background. She emphasized the need for those who celebrate to feel recognized and for others to learn about the festival and participate in its celebrations.
The book addresses universal themes such as light triumphing over darkness and good over evil, presenting Diwali as a unifying tradition celebrated by various faiths, including Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, and Buddhists. Bhargava's work arrives amidst growing recognition of Diwali's significance, marked by its recent designation as a school holiday in New York City.
