Mysterious Death of Businessman B M Mumtaz Ali: Blackmail Scandal Unfolds

The body of B M Mumtaz Ali, a prominent businessman and brother of former Karnataka MLA, was discovered in Phalguni river after a lengthy search. Ali had gone missing amid blackmail allegations involving sextortion. Police investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of death and nab the suspects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-10-2024 15:46 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 15:46 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The body of B M Mumtaz Ali, brother of ex-Karnataka MLA Mohideen Bava and a key local businessman, was found in Phalguni river after an intense 12-hour search. His car was abandoned near Kulur Bridge, sparking concerns and a search effort with family present.

Ali, the chairman of Misbah Group of Educational Institutions, went missing on Sunday under distressing circumstances. Police have registered an FIR involving alleged blackmail, extortion, and threats costing Ali lakhs in rupees, demanding even more from him. The situation escalated with suspects now at large.

Police Commissioner Anupam Agarwal confirmed that teams, including NDRF and SDRF units, were deployed for the operation, concluding in the recovery of Ali's body Monday morning. Authorities are investigating extortion links and have added abetment to suicide charges as the suspects remain elusive.

(With inputs from agencies.)

