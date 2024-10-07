Hema Malini: A Cultural Icon and Legislative Champion for Mathura
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla commended MP Hema Malini for her significant contributions to Mathura's development, addressing both social and environmental issues. Her efforts in spreading Indian culture globally, particularly through art and performance, have been remarkable. Malini remains committed to her constituents and cultural advocacy.
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla praised MP Hema Malini for her pivotal role in developing Mathura, resolving its challenges inside and outside Parliament.
Speaking after attending her performance at the Panchajanya Auditorium, Birla highlighted Malini's focus on environmental and social issues in her constituency.
He applauded the Mathura MP's work in globally promoting Indian culture, spirituality, and 'dharma' through her artistic endeavors.
