Hema Malini: A Cultural Icon and Legislative Champion for Mathura

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla praised MP Hema Malini for her pivotal role in developing Mathura, resolving its challenges inside and outside Parliament.

Speaking after attending her performance at the Panchajanya Auditorium, Birla highlighted Malini's focus on environmental and social issues in her constituency.

He applauded the Mathura MP's work in globally promoting Indian culture, spirituality, and 'dharma' through her artistic endeavors.

(With inputs from agencies.)