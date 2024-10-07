Emraan Hashmi Suffers Injury on Telugu Film Set
Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi sustained a significant cut below his right jaw while filming an action scene for 'Goodachari 2' in Hyderabad. Directed by Vinay Kumar Sirigineedi, the sequel to the 2018 action spy thriller also stars Adivi Sesh. Hashmi boasts a remarkable two-decade career in Bollywood.
Bollywood star Emraan Hashmi was injured on Monday evening during the filming of an action scene in Hyderabad, according to his PR team. The actor, known for his roles in 'Murder' and 'The Dirty Picture,' suffered a notable cut below his right jaw while working on the Telugu movie 'Goodachari 2.'
Directed by Vinay Kumar Sirigineedi, the sequel to the 2018 action spy thriller features Hashmi alongside South star Adivi Sesh. Despite the setback, filming continues for the anticipated release, which will be available in multiple languages.
Hashmi's illustrious career began with his debut in 'Footpath' (2003), leading to success in Bollywood with films such as 'Zeher,' 'Gangster,' and 'Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai.' His significant presence in both critically acclaimed and commercially successful projects has cemented his reputation in the industry.
(With inputs from agencies.)
