Revolutionizing Luxury Retail: Infinity Cars Launches Retail.NEXT in Mumbai

Mumbai, Maharashtra – In a bold move to redefine the luxury automotive retail experience, BMW Group India has unveiled its latest Retail.NEXT showroom in Mumbai. This state-of-the-art facility, managed by Infinity Cars, is poised to transform customer service through modern architecture and engaging digital innovation.

The Retail.NEXT concept, situated at Dr. Annie Besant Road in Worli, was launched by BMW alongside Infinity Cars, expanding their strategic presence in key Indian markets. Designed with open spaces and minimalist aesthetics, the facility ensures an immersive and personalized environment, integrating high-tech digital interfaces for an enhanced customer journey.

Heading the facility is Ms. Pooja Choudary, Dealer Principal, who expressed pride in the longstanding partnership with BMW. Mr. Vikram Pawah, President of BMW Group India, emphasized Mumbai's pivotal role in this strategic rollout, aiming to meet the evolving expectations of their clientele by blending innovation, luxury, and customer satisfaction into a dynamic retail space.

(With inputs from agencies.)