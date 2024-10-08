Left Menu

Revolutionizing Luxury Retail: Infinity Cars Launches Retail.NEXT in Mumbai

BMW Group India launches its innovative Retail.NEXT showroom in Mumbai, courtesy of Infinity Cars. This cutting-edge facility combines modern architecture and digitalization to transform the luxury car buying experience, offering a personalized and seamless blend of physical and digital interactions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-10-2024 10:14 IST | Created: 08-10-2024 10:14 IST
Revolutionizing Luxury Retail: Infinity Cars Launches Retail.NEXT in Mumbai
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai, Maharashtra – In a bold move to redefine the luxury automotive retail experience, BMW Group India has unveiled its latest Retail.NEXT showroom in Mumbai. This state-of-the-art facility, managed by Infinity Cars, is poised to transform customer service through modern architecture and engaging digital innovation.

The Retail.NEXT concept, situated at Dr. Annie Besant Road in Worli, was launched by BMW alongside Infinity Cars, expanding their strategic presence in key Indian markets. Designed with open spaces and minimalist aesthetics, the facility ensures an immersive and personalized environment, integrating high-tech digital interfaces for an enhanced customer journey.

Heading the facility is Ms. Pooja Choudary, Dealer Principal, who expressed pride in the longstanding partnership with BMW. Mr. Vikram Pawah, President of BMW Group India, emphasized Mumbai's pivotal role in this strategic rollout, aiming to meet the evolving expectations of their clientele by blending innovation, luxury, and customer satisfaction into a dynamic retail space.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Intensifies

Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Intensifies

 Global
2
Showdown in Sao Paulo: High-Stakes Mayoral Race

Showdown in Sao Paulo: High-Stakes Mayoral Race

 Global
3
Asian Stocks Surge Amid U.S. Economic Optimism

Asian Stocks Surge Amid U.S. Economic Optimism

 Global
4
Florida Braces for Largest Evacuation Since 2017 Amid Hurricane Milton Threat

Florida Braces for Largest Evacuation Since 2017 Amid Hurricane Milton Threa...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024