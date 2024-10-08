Universal Studios Adapts Colleen Hoover's 'Reminders of Him' for 2026 Release

In a significant acquisition, Universal Pictures has secured the film rights to bestselling author Colleen Hoover's 2022 novel, 'Reminders of Him'.

The news comes after the box office success of Hoover's previous adaptation, 'It Ends With Us'. Although no director or stars have been announced, the film is slated for a Valentine's Day season release on February 13, 2026.

The narrative centers around Kenna Rowan, who returns to her hometown after serving a prison term, intending to reunite with her daughter. Hoover, alongside partner Lauren Levine, will produce this adaptation under their company, Heartbones Entertainment, aiming to bring her poignant story to the big screen.

(With inputs from agencies.)