Left Menu

Murasoli Selvam: A Pillar of Tamil Journalism Passes Away

Murasoli Selvam, a prominent figure in Tamil journalism and former editor of DMK's 'Murasoli,' has passed away at the age of 84. Known for his commitment to press freedom and DMK's ideology, Selvam's career included a landmark reprimand in Tamil Nadu's State Assembly. His passing was mourned by numerous political and cultural figures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 10-10-2024 23:08 IST | Created: 10-10-2024 23:08 IST
Murasoli Selvam: A Pillar of Tamil Journalism Passes Away
Murasoli Selvam
  • Country:
  • India

Murasoli Selvam, the former editor of DMK's official publication 'Murasoli' and brother of the late Union Minister Murasoli Maran, died on Thursday morning in Bengaluru at the age of 84.

As a committed advocate of press freedom and DMK ideology, Selvam had an influential career, producing several Tamil films and participating in anti-Hindi protests. His passing was widely mourned by political and film industry figures, including Chief Minister M K Stalin and former CM O Panneerselvam.

The Chennai Press Club commemorated Selvam as the first editor in Tamil Nadu to face reprimand by the State Assembly. His dedication to editorial responsibilities resonated throughout his career, guiding the party and advocating for journalistic freedom.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Condemns Misinformation Amid Hurricane Milton's Onslaught

Biden Condemns Misinformation Amid Hurricane Milton's Onslaught

 Global
2
Kamala Harris Strives for Definition Amid Presidential Candidacy

Kamala Harris Strives for Definition Amid Presidential Candidacy

 United States
3
GXO Logistics Weighs Sale Amid Takeover Interest

GXO Logistics Weighs Sale Amid Takeover Interest

 Global
4
Tensions Surge: Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Intensifies

Tensions Surge: Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Intensifies

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reshaping Food Systems for Sustainability and Resilience in a Changing World

Boosting Private Investment Through Public-Private Partnerships: Insights from 140 Economies

Romania’s Offshore Wind Roadmap: Driving Green Energy and Economic Progress

Overcoming Poverty in Somalia: The Role of Education, Climate Resilience, and Economic Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024