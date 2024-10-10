Murasoli Selvam: A Pillar of Tamil Journalism Passes Away

Murasoli Selvam, the former editor of DMK's official publication 'Murasoli' and brother of the late Union Minister Murasoli Maran, died on Thursday morning in Bengaluru at the age of 84.

As a committed advocate of press freedom and DMK ideology, Selvam had an influential career, producing several Tamil films and participating in anti-Hindi protests. His passing was widely mourned by political and film industry figures, including Chief Minister M K Stalin and former CM O Panneerselvam.

The Chennai Press Club commemorated Selvam as the first editor in Tamil Nadu to face reprimand by the State Assembly. His dedication to editorial responsibilities resonated throughout his career, guiding the party and advocating for journalistic freedom.

