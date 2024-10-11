Tata Motors Workers Honor Ratan Tata by Maintaining Operations
Workers at Tata Motors' Pimpri Chinchwad plant honor their late chairman, Ratan Tata, by continuing operations despite mourning his passing. The employees upheld his belief that work should not halt, maintaining full production. A condolence meet is organised to pay respects.
In a poignant tribute to their late chairman, Ratan Tata, employees at the Tata Motors plant in Pimpri Chinchwad maintained full operations on Thursday, despite mourning their revered leader. The 86-year-old Tata passed away at a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday night.
Ajit Paigude, general secretary of the Tata Motors Employees Union, remarked that Ratan Tata believed work should not come to a halt, even in difficult times, to prevent loss to the country. Upholding this ethos, workers continued production at full capacity, despite their grief over losing the legendary industrialist.
A condolence meeting is scheduled on campus as many employees were in Mumbai to attend the last rites. Tata Motors has played a pivotal role in Pimpri Chinchwad's growth as an industrial hub, with the plant employing approximately 5,500 workers.
