Left Menu

Tata Motors Workers Honor Ratan Tata by Maintaining Operations

Workers at Tata Motors' Pimpri Chinchwad plant honor their late chairman, Ratan Tata, by continuing operations despite mourning his passing. The employees upheld his belief that work should not halt, maintaining full production. A condolence meet is organised to pay respects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 11-10-2024 00:03 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 00:03 IST
Tata Motors Workers Honor Ratan Tata by Maintaining Operations
Ratan Tata
  • Country:
  • India

In a poignant tribute to their late chairman, Ratan Tata, employees at the Tata Motors plant in Pimpri Chinchwad maintained full operations on Thursday, despite mourning their revered leader. The 86-year-old Tata passed away at a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday night.

Ajit Paigude, general secretary of the Tata Motors Employees Union, remarked that Ratan Tata believed work should not come to a halt, even in difficult times, to prevent loss to the country. Upholding this ethos, workers continued production at full capacity, despite their grief over losing the legendary industrialist.

A condolence meeting is scheduled on campus as many employees were in Mumbai to attend the last rites. Tata Motors has played a pivotal role in Pimpri Chinchwad's growth as an industrial hub, with the plant employing approximately 5,500 workers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Condemns Misinformation Amid Hurricane Milton's Onslaught

Biden Condemns Misinformation Amid Hurricane Milton's Onslaught

 Global
2
Kamala Harris Strives for Definition Amid Presidential Candidacy

Kamala Harris Strives for Definition Amid Presidential Candidacy

 United States
3
GXO Logistics Weighs Sale Amid Takeover Interest

GXO Logistics Weighs Sale Amid Takeover Interest

 Global
4
Tensions Surge: Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Intensifies

Tensions Surge: Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Intensifies

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reshaping Food Systems for Sustainability and Resilience in a Changing World

Boosting Private Investment Through Public-Private Partnerships: Insights from 140 Economies

Romania’s Offshore Wind Roadmap: Driving Green Energy and Economic Progress

Overcoming Poverty in Somalia: The Role of Education, Climate Resilience, and Economic Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024