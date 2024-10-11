Tata Motors Workers Honor Ratan Tata by Maintaining Operations

In a poignant tribute to their late chairman, Ratan Tata, employees at the Tata Motors plant in Pimpri Chinchwad maintained full operations on Thursday, despite mourning their revered leader. The 86-year-old Tata passed away at a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday night.

Ajit Paigude, general secretary of the Tata Motors Employees Union, remarked that Ratan Tata believed work should not come to a halt, even in difficult times, to prevent loss to the country. Upholding this ethos, workers continued production at full capacity, despite their grief over losing the legendary industrialist.

A condolence meeting is scheduled on campus as many employees were in Mumbai to attend the last rites. Tata Motors has played a pivotal role in Pimpri Chinchwad's growth as an industrial hub, with the plant employing approximately 5,500 workers.

(With inputs from agencies.)