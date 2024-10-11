Diddy Faces Legal Showdown: May 5 Set for Trial Amidst Sex Trafficking Charges

Sean "Diddy" Combs, renowned hip-hop mogul, will stand trial on May 5, facing severe charges of sex trafficking and racketeering. The decision came after Combs appeared in Manhattan federal court, exchanging greetings with his attorneys as Judge Arun Subramanian announced deadlines for upcoming legal arguments.

Combs, 54, pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from accusations dating back to 2008. Prosecutors, during the Thursday hearing, revealed that law enforcement seized 96 electronic devices from Combs' premises in March, a move that exposed extensive digital information adding complexity to the case.

In a bid to secure Combs' release on bail, his legal team cited unjust pretrial publicity, following leaked footage broadcasted in May allegedly impacting his potential for a fair trial. Despite efforts, courts have so far denied bail, citing Combs as a potential threat to the community and ongoing investigations.

