Legacy of Humility: Ratan Tata's Impact Through the Eyes of RN Sharma

In a heartfelt recounting, RN Sharma, a key figure at Tata Group and former Coal India chairman, shared his memories of Ratan Tata, whom he regarded as both a professional mentor and a personal friend. Sharma celebrated his 100th birthday, paying tribute to Tata's unwavering dedication to integrity and quality.

Their enduring friendship began in the late 1960s at the Jamadoba Mines, where a young Ratan Tata, full of curiosity and ambition, impressed Sharma. Over two weeks, they explored the mines and forged a bond rooted in shared values and visionary conversations.

Tata was not only a business leader but a symbol of humility and excellence. His mantra of aiming to be the best left a lasting impact, inspiring industries like Tata Steel to compete globally. His legacy continues to motivate current and future leaders to pursue excellence with integrity.

