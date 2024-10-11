Legacy of Humility: Ratan Tata's Impact Through the Eyes of RN Sharma
RN Sharma, former Coal India chairman, reflects on his journey with Ratan Tata, highlighting Tata's commitment to quality and integrity. Their friendship began in the late 1960s at Jamadoba Mines and exemplified humility and excellence. Tata's legacy continues to inspire leaders to strive for greatness.
In a heartfelt recounting, RN Sharma, a key figure at Tata Group and former Coal India chairman, shared his memories of Ratan Tata, whom he regarded as both a professional mentor and a personal friend. Sharma celebrated his 100th birthday, paying tribute to Tata's unwavering dedication to integrity and quality.
Their enduring friendship began in the late 1960s at the Jamadoba Mines, where a young Ratan Tata, full of curiosity and ambition, impressed Sharma. Over two weeks, they explored the mines and forged a bond rooted in shared values and visionary conversations.
Tata was not only a business leader but a symbol of humility and excellence. His mantra of aiming to be the best left a lasting impact, inspiring industries like Tata Steel to compete globally. His legacy continues to motivate current and future leaders to pursue excellence with integrity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
