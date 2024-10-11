Tribunal Champion Kaluram Dodhade's Legacy Remembered
Kaluram Dodhade, an influential tribal rights activist from Maharashtra's Palghar district, has passed away at 86. Known as 'Kaluram Kaka,' he devoted over five decades to fighting for tribal causes, gaining widespread respect and even facing arrests during his activism. His legacy was celebrated in a recent tribal gathering.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 11-10-2024 10:29 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 10:29 IST
- Country:
- India
Kaluram Dodhade, a renowned activist from Palghar district in Maharashtra, has died after a prolonged illness at a Mumbai hospital, as reported by his family.
The 86-year-old Dodhade, affectionately known as 'Kaluram Kaka' amongst the tribals, dedicated over fifty years to championing various causes in the tribal community, such as opposing land transfers to non-tribal individuals.
His lifetime commitment to tribal rights was honored at a recent Adivasi Mahasammelan in Palghar, marking his enduring impact on the community.
(With inputs from agencies.)
