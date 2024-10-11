Tribunal Champion Kaluram Dodhade's Legacy Remembered

Kaluram Dodhade, a renowned activist from Palghar district in Maharashtra, has died after a prolonged illness at a Mumbai hospital, as reported by his family.

The 86-year-old Dodhade, affectionately known as 'Kaluram Kaka' amongst the tribals, dedicated over fifty years to championing various causes in the tribal community, such as opposing land transfers to non-tribal individuals.

His lifetime commitment to tribal rights was honored at a recent Adivasi Mahasammelan in Palghar, marking his enduring impact on the community.

