Mystery Deepens Around Missing Belarusian Opposition Activist in Poland

Polish authorities are probing the disappearance of Angelika Melnikova, an exiled Belarusian opposition figure. Her phone was reportedly traced to Belarus, raising concerns about her safety. Melnikova, involved with the Coordination Council for Belarus's democratic transition, vanished after tensions with Belarusian and Russian governments escalated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2025 19:49 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 19:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Polish police are investigating the mysterious disappearance of Angelika Melnikova, a Belarusian opposition activist who fled to Poland amid political unrest in her home country, a colleague confirmed on Monday. Authorities have traced her phone to Belarus, triggering fears about her safety and potential coercion.

Melnikova, a key figure in the Coordination Council for a democratic transition in Belarus, was last in contact on March 25, with her whereabouts remaining unknown since. Her compatriot, Pavel Latushka, highlights the concern that Melnikova's disappearance could be linked to Belarusian and Russian regimes, who view opposition figures as threats.

Poland, now a haven for Belarusian opposition members, promises cooperation to locate Melnikova. Meanwhile, Polish prosecutors are also looking into increased threats against other opposition figures amidst escalating tensions following recent violent attacks and political crackdowns in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

