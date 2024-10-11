Left Menu

Virtual Queue System: Ensuring Safe Pilgrimage at Sabarimala

The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) supports the state government's decision to mandate virtual queue bookings for the Sabarimala pilgrimage. This move aims to enhance safety and ensure organized darshan at the temple. Despite this, spot bookings increased, sparking discussions about effective crowd management.

Tiruvananthapuram | Updated: 11-10-2024
  • India

The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) has backed the state government's decision to implement a virtual queue booking system exclusively for the upcoming Sabarimala pilgrimage season.

According to TDB President P S Prashant, this system ensures both the safety of pilgrims and the temple itself. The move comes despite criticism and rising spot bookings during previous seasons, with numbers climbing to 4,85,063 last year.

Prashant noted the significant role of virtual queue tickets as authenticated entry documents, unlike the former spot booking passes. While this system promises enhanced security and crowd management at the hill shrine, it has ignited debates over its impact on pilgrimage access and temple revenue.

