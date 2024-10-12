Left Menu

India's Rising Influence and Internal Challenges: A Call for Unity

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat addressed concerns about India's growing global stature being challenged by internal and external threats. He warned of sinister conspiracies amidst rising credibility and urged unity to protect national integrity. Bhagwat also highlighted the impact of technology, cultural challenges, and the need for societal harmony.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 12-10-2024 18:28 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 18:28 IST
India's Rising Influence and Internal Challenges: A Call for Unity
Mohan Bhagwat
  • Country:
  • India

Mohan Bhagwat, chief of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), expressed concern about India's burgeoning global respect being tested by internal and external threats. Speaking at the annual Vijayadashami rally in Nagpur, he emphasized the need for national unity amid growing conspiracies.

Bhagwat criticized 'cultural Marxists' and 'woke' ideologies for undermining education and culture. He pointed to technology's influence on children, noting the role of mobile phones and OTT platforms in shaping young minds. He urged citizens to draw inspiration from historical personalities dedicated to India's welfare.

Addressing geopolitical issues, Bhagwat raised concerns over narratives in Bangladesh portraying India as a threat. He also reflected on the peaceful assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir and the ongoing Hamas-Israel conflict. Bhagwat emphasized the importance of societal harmony and environmental conservation as core Indian values.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Bold Move: Special Treasury Bonds to Boost State Banks

China's Bold Move: Special Treasury Bonds to Boost State Banks

 China
2
Pat Cummins Ready for Crucial Series Against India

Pat Cummins Ready for Crucial Series Against India

 Global
3
China's Major Banks Slash Mortgage Rates to Boost Economy

China's Major Banks Slash Mortgage Rates to Boost Economy

 China
4
Foxconn Scandal: Employees Under Bribery and Embezzlement Probe in China

Foxconn Scandal: Employees Under Bribery and Embezzlement Probe in China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024