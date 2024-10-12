India's Rising Influence and Internal Challenges: A Call for Unity
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat addressed concerns about India's growing global stature being challenged by internal and external threats. He warned of sinister conspiracies amidst rising credibility and urged unity to protect national integrity. Bhagwat also highlighted the impact of technology, cultural challenges, and the need for societal harmony.
Mohan Bhagwat, chief of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), expressed concern about India's burgeoning global respect being tested by internal and external threats. Speaking at the annual Vijayadashami rally in Nagpur, he emphasized the need for national unity amid growing conspiracies.
Bhagwat criticized 'cultural Marxists' and 'woke' ideologies for undermining education and culture. He pointed to technology's influence on children, noting the role of mobile phones and OTT platforms in shaping young minds. He urged citizens to draw inspiration from historical personalities dedicated to India's welfare.
Addressing geopolitical issues, Bhagwat raised concerns over narratives in Bangladesh portraying India as a threat. He also reflected on the peaceful assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir and the ongoing Hamas-Israel conflict. Bhagwat emphasized the importance of societal harmony and environmental conservation as core Indian values.
