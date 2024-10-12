Left Menu

Dussehra Celebrations Ignite Spirits Across Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh

Dussehra was celebrated with enthusiasm in Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh, featuring effigies of Ravana and others being set ablaze. Political leaders extended greetings, emphasizing the festival’s message of good triumphing over evil and encouraging reflection on values of justice and equality to foster a harmonious society.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The annual Dussehra celebrations lit up the skies across Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh, as effigies of Ravana and his kin met a fiery end. The festival, symbolizing the age-old victory of good over evil, was marked by large-scale participation from the general public and political dignitaries alike.

In Punjab, cities such as Ludhiana, Jalandhar, and Amritsar saw impressive effigies, with Ludhiana showcasing a grand 125-foot-tall Ravana. Meanwhile, in Haryana's Panchkula, a towering 155-foot structure captivated onlookers. Security arrangements were meticulously implemented to ensure the festivities remained incident-free across both states.

Governors of Punjab and Haryana, alongside local leaders, extended their greetings on social media platforms. They highlighted the festival's essence in reinforcing righteousness, courage, and integrity, urging citizens to strive against social ills like discrimination and inequality, and to work towards a more inclusive society.

(With inputs from agencies.)

