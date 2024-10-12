Bull Startled by Traffic Causes Car Damage in Thane Procession
A bull during an idol immersion procession in Thane was startled by traffic noise, leading it to ram into a parked car, causing damages. The incident occurred near Ahilyadevi garden, Charai. The bull sustained minor injuries, and was moved by the owner following authority instructions to prevent further incidents.
On Saturday evening, in the bustling city of Thane, a bull pulling a cart became startled by the cacophony of traffic, leading to an unexpected incident.
According to officials, the animal, part of an idol immersion procession, accidentally rammed into a parked car, causing damage to the vehicle while only sustaining minor injuries itself. This was confirmed by Yasin Tadvi from Thane's Municipal Corporation disaster management cell.
The event took place at around 6:30 PM near the Ahilyadevi garden in Charai. A quick response team from RDMC managed the situation by instructing the cart owner to safely relocate the bull away from the crowd to avert further mishaps.
(With inputs from agencies.)
