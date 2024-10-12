Left Menu

Punjab Celebrates Dussehra: A Call for Unity and Social Change

During Punjab's Dussehra festivities, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann emphasized the need for unity, urging citizens to eradicate social problems and uphold righteousness. Drawing lessons from Ravana's fall, Mann highlighted the festival's significance in promoting cultural heritage, peace, and harmony, encouraging collective celebrations and commitment to social welfare.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab marked the celebration of Dussehra, a festival symbolizing the triumph of good over evil, with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann delivering a spirited call to action.

Mann urged citizens to embrace righteousness and eliminate social ills to propel the state forward. He highlighted the lessons from Ravana's downfall, underscoring the importance of staying grounded and controlling anger.

The chief minister also emphasized Dussehra's role in promoting cultural heritage and social harmony, encouraging unity and a commitment to peace among the diverse populace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

