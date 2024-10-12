Punjab Celebrates Dussehra: A Call for Unity and Social Change

Punjab marked the celebration of Dussehra, a festival symbolizing the triumph of good over evil, with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann delivering a spirited call to action.

Mann urged citizens to embrace righteousness and eliminate social ills to propel the state forward. He highlighted the lessons from Ravana's downfall, underscoring the importance of staying grounded and controlling anger.

The chief minister also emphasized Dussehra's role in promoting cultural heritage and social harmony, encouraging unity and a commitment to peace among the diverse populace.

(With inputs from agencies.)