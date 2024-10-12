Unity in Tradition: Yogi Adityanath Leads Vibrant Vijayadashmi Shobha Yatra

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath led the traditional Vijayadashmi Shobha Yatra from the Gorakhnath Temple on Saturday evening. This annual event, a significant religious and cultural spectacle, was welcomed with enthusiasm by various communities, including those from minority groups.

The Yatra saw Chief Minister Adityanath riding on a symbolic chariot, underlining the cultural importance of this procession. The event is not only a religious custom but also a platform for communal harmony, as evidenced by the diverse participation.

Prominently, Chaudhary Kaifulwara, the outgoing chairman of the Urdu Academy, representing the weaver community, adorned Adityanath with a flower garland and saffron clothing, symbolizing unity and respect. This gesture was a notable highlight, emphasizing solidarity across different community lines.

(With inputs from agencies.)