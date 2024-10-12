Left Menu

Unity in Tradition: Yogi Adityanath Leads Vibrant Vijayadashmi Shobha Yatra

The Vijayadashmi Shobha Yatra, led by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath from the Gorakhnath Temple, was embraced by various communities including the minority group. The outgoing chairman of the Urdu Academy, Chaudhary Kaifulwara, celebrated the event by honoring the leader with a floral garland.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur(Up) | Updated: 12-10-2024 20:59 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 20:59 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath led the traditional Vijayadashmi Shobha Yatra from the Gorakhnath Temple on Saturday evening. This annual event, a significant religious and cultural spectacle, was welcomed with enthusiasm by various communities, including those from minority groups.

The Yatra saw Chief Minister Adityanath riding on a symbolic chariot, underlining the cultural importance of this procession. The event is not only a religious custom but also a platform for communal harmony, as evidenced by the diverse participation.

Prominently, Chaudhary Kaifulwara, the outgoing chairman of the Urdu Academy, representing the weaver community, adorned Adityanath with a flower garland and saffron clothing, symbolizing unity and respect. This gesture was a notable highlight, emphasizing solidarity across different community lines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

