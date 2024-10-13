World Leaders Pay Tribute to Ratan Tata's Legacy

In a heartfelt tribute, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu mourned the passing of Indian industry titan Ratan Tata, highlighting his role in strengthening the relationship between Israel and India.

Ratan Tata, the former chairman of Tata Group, passed away at the age of 86. In a post on Platform X, Netanyahu addressed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressing his deep sorrow and emphasizing Tata's impact on bilateral ties.

Other global leaders, including Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and French President Emmanuel Macron, also paid homage, underscoring Ratan Tata's worldwide influence on industries and innovation.

