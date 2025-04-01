Boosting Tamil Nadu: JICA's Strategic Investment for a Global Industry Hub

The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has finalized a significant loan agreement valued at 36,114 million Japanese Yen, or approximately Rs 2,106 crore, targeting the third phase of the Tamil Nadu Investment Promotion Programme. This initiative seeks to position Tamil Nadu as a global industry hub, as confirmed by a senior official.

Aimed at bolstering Tamil Nadu's investment environment, Phase III of the programme will support regulatory frameworks, infrastructure upgrades, and the development of industry-specific skills. The focus remains on fostering a robust investment climate for sustainable growth, particularly in emerging and green sectors.

The initiative includes measures like the Tamil Nadu Green Climate Fund for eco-friendly projects and incentives for energy conservation. It also establishes the Tamil Nadu Emerging Sector Seed Fund for boosting startup investments and high-growth industries. As part of the agreement, Japan and Tamil Nadu will collaborate to enhance industry-specific skill training.

(With inputs from agencies.)