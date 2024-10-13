Virtual Queue to Shape Sabarimala Pilgrimage Amid Opposition
Kerala Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan emphasized that spot bookings won't be available at Sabarimala; however, all pilgrims will have darshan through the virtual queue system. Akshaya centres will help facilitate bookings. Despite opposition from parties like BJP and UDF, the government targets a safe pilgrimage.
Kerala's Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan announced that there will be no spot booking for the upcoming Sabarimala pilgrimage. However, he assured that all devotees will have the opportunity for 'darshan' through a virtual queue system, designed to optimize the flow and safety of pilgrims.
The virtual queue allows devotees to book their darshan slots and prasadam online. Despite opposition from the BJP and Congress-led UDF, who argue that not all devotees are technologically savvy, the government is committed to this system.
To facilitate pilgrims, Akshaya centres will be set up along the route to assist with bookings. Each day, 80,000 devotees will be allowed, ensuring a safe pilgrimage experience. Challenges from the BJP and suggestions from the CPI for spot bookings alongside the virtual system continue to create tension.
