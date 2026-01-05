Left Menu

Homecoming Victory: Pankaj Chaudhary's Triumph as UP BJP Chief

Union Minister Pankaj Chaudhary attributes his success as the newly appointed UP BJP president to grassroots workers and public support. On his homecoming to Gorakhpur, he expressed gratitude to party workers, highlighted BJP's inclusive approach, and criticized rival parties for dynastic practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur | Updated: 05-01-2026 23:55 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 23:55 IST
Pankaj Chaudhary
  • Country:
  • India

Pankaj Chaudhary, the new president of Uttar Pradesh BJP, expressed heartfelt gratitude to party workers and the public for his recent success as he returned to his hometown for the first time in his new role. Receiving an enthusiastic welcome at the airport, Chaudhary emphasized that the BJP's strength lies in empowering grassroots workers.

In a show of appreciation, Chaudhary addressed supporters from his vehicle's sunroof, and continued to Gorakhpur's historic sites such as Mohaddipur Gurdwara and Gorakhpur University, where he was warmly received by party members. His journey also included a stop to honor Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya and a spirited visit to the party's regional office.

Reflecting on his political journey from corporator in 1989 to seven-time MP, Chaudhary highlighted his commitment to the BJP's inclusive vision, criticizing rival parties for promoting dynasties. Union Minister Kamlesh Paswan and BJP MP Ravi Kishan affirmed their faith in Chaudhary's leadership, underscoring the party's meritocratic ethos.

(With inputs from agencies.)

