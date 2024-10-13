Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes at Thane District Garba Event

A man was killed, and two others injured during an attack at a Garba event in Maharashtra's Thane district. Sachin Parmar was stabbed by a group of assailants. Eight individuals have been detained, with police investigating the motive behind the attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 13-10-2024 16:57 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 16:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a shocking incident during a Garba event in Maharashtra's Thane district, a man lost his life, and two others were injured after being attacked by a group of individuals on the intervening night of Saturday-Sunday near a temple at Devichi Ali, officials reported.

According to police, the event turned tragic when a group armed with sharp weapons assaulted participants, leading to the stabbing of Sachin (Nanu) Parmar. Parmar was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead by medical officials.

Authorities have detained eight suspects in connection with the assault, but the motive behind the attack remains unclear. A thorough investigation is currently underway to uncover the reasons behind the violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

