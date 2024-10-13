Tragedy Strikes at Thane District Garba Event

In a shocking incident during a Garba event in Maharashtra's Thane district, a man lost his life, and two others were injured after being attacked by a group of individuals on the intervening night of Saturday-Sunday near a temple at Devichi Ali, officials reported.

According to police, the event turned tragic when a group armed with sharp weapons assaulted participants, leading to the stabbing of Sachin (Nanu) Parmar. Parmar was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead by medical officials.

Authorities have detained eight suspects in connection with the assault, but the motive behind the attack remains unclear. A thorough investigation is currently underway to uncover the reasons behind the violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)