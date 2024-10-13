Albania: A Strategic Gateway for Indian Partnerships in Europe

Albania is making strides to establish itself as a strategic partner for India in the Balkan region of Europe. Blendi Gonxhja, Albania's Minister of Economy, Culture and Innovation, emphasized the importance of forming 'wise' alliances in today's global political climate.

Gonxhja highlighted Albania's readiness to collaborate with India, especially in business, culture, and tourism. He suggested Albania could serve as a 'gateway' for Indian companies to access European markets, with promising opportunities in the booming construction and tourism industries.

To facilitate this collaboration, Albania plans to ease its visa regime, attracting Indian tourists and businesses. Gonxhja envisions an increase in high-level exchanges and business interactions, promoting mutual growth and beneficial partnerships between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)