Unity through Culture: The 'Alai Balai' Gathering

The annual cultural event 'Alai Balai' was recently held in Telangana, attracting a host of influential leaders, including Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay Kumar. Organized on the occasion of Dussehra, the event underscores the preservation of Telangana's cultural heritage.

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, who conceived the 'Alai Balai' forum, addressed the gathering. He emphasized the program's role in uniting people from diverse backgrounds. Revanth Reddy acknowledged Dattatreya's persistent efforts over the last 19 years in reviving traditional values through this apolitical platform.

Notably, 'Alai Balai' has been instrumental in the Telangana movement, inspiring the formation of the Telangana Political Joint Action Committee. The event serves as a reminder of the importance of unity, with diverse political leaders coming together to celebrate the rich traditions of Telangana.

