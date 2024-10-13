Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes During Durga Idol Immersion in Maharashtra

Three young men drowned during the immersion of a Durga idol in a lake in Gondia district, Maharashtra. The tragic incident took place at night when the villagers ventured into deep waters. The deceased were identified by local officials, and a search team recovered their bodies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gondia | Updated: 13-10-2024 19:54 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 19:54 IST
Tragedy Strikes During Durga Idol Immersion in Maharashtra
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident, three young men lost their lives while immersing a Durga idol in a lake in Maharashtra's Gondia district, according to an official statement on Sunday.

The unfortunate event occurred late Saturday night in Lodhitola village within the Gondia tehsil. A group of villagers, engaged in the ritual, moved into the deep parts of the lake, resulting in the drowning of the three individuals, as reported by District Disaster Management Officer Rajan Choubey.

The deceased were identified as Ashish Fagulal Damahe, 23, Vishal Fagulal Damahe, 20, and Yash Gangadhar Hirapure, 19. After the incident, local villagers alerted the police, leading to a district search and rescue team retrieving the bodies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

 India
2
Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst Political Tensions

Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst P...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024