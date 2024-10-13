Tragedy Strikes During Durga Idol Immersion in Maharashtra
Three young men drowned during the immersion of a Durga idol in a lake in Gondia district, Maharashtra. The tragic incident took place at night when the villagers ventured into deep waters. The deceased were identified by local officials, and a search team recovered their bodies.
In a tragic incident, three young men lost their lives while immersing a Durga idol in a lake in Maharashtra's Gondia district, according to an official statement on Sunday.
The unfortunate event occurred late Saturday night in Lodhitola village within the Gondia tehsil. A group of villagers, engaged in the ritual, moved into the deep parts of the lake, resulting in the drowning of the three individuals, as reported by District Disaster Management Officer Rajan Choubey.
The deceased were identified as Ashish Fagulal Damahe, 23, Vishal Fagulal Damahe, 20, and Yash Gangadhar Hirapure, 19. After the incident, local villagers alerted the police, leading to a district search and rescue team retrieving the bodies.
