Left Menu

The Bishnoi Gang: From Bollywood Resentment to Underworld Infamy

Lawrence Bishnoi, a notorious gangster, has harbored resentment against Bollywood actor Salman Khan since 1998. From behind bars, Bishnoi orchestrates high-profile crimes across India, aiming to penetrate the film industry and establish his own criminal empire, mirroring underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2024 19:18 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 19:18 IST
The Bishnoi Gang: From Bollywood Resentment to Underworld Infamy
Lawrence Bishnoi
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, the incarcerated gangster Lawrence Bishnoi continues to wield significant influence, especially against Bollywood star Salman Khan. The 31-year-old, known as Balkaran Barar within criminal circles, has maintained a fierce grudge against Khan since the 1998 blackbuck poaching case, which agitated the Bishnoi community.

Recent developments saw the assassination of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique in Mumbai, allegedly orchestrated by Bishnoi from prison. The incident, linked to a now-deleted Facebook post, has drawn police suspicion towards Bishnoi's gang aiming to infiltrate Bollywood, once dominated by Dawood Ibrahim's D-Company.

Despite his imprisonment, Bishnoi's criminal network extends nationwide, with infamous hits such as Punjabi singer Siddhu Moosewala in 2022. Law enforcement agencies continue to grapple with dismantling this extensive operation, now reportedly 700 members strong, with ties to other notorious gangsters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024