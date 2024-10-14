The Bishnoi Gang: From Bollywood Resentment to Underworld Infamy

In a dramatic turn of events, the incarcerated gangster Lawrence Bishnoi continues to wield significant influence, especially against Bollywood star Salman Khan. The 31-year-old, known as Balkaran Barar within criminal circles, has maintained a fierce grudge against Khan since the 1998 blackbuck poaching case, which agitated the Bishnoi community.

Recent developments saw the assassination of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique in Mumbai, allegedly orchestrated by Bishnoi from prison. The incident, linked to a now-deleted Facebook post, has drawn police suspicion towards Bishnoi's gang aiming to infiltrate Bollywood, once dominated by Dawood Ibrahim's D-Company.

Despite his imprisonment, Bishnoi's criminal network extends nationwide, with infamous hits such as Punjabi singer Siddhu Moosewala in 2022. Law enforcement agencies continue to grapple with dismantling this extensive operation, now reportedly 700 members strong, with ties to other notorious gangsters.

